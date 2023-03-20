Bonginator Releases New Song "The Intergalactic Gorebong Of Deathpot" Featuring Devin Swank Of Sanguisugabogg

New England's "two stepping neon weed death" stoners Bonginator will celebrate 420 Day next month with the release of their debut full-length album, "The Intergalactic Gorebong Of Deathpot," on April 20th with Barbaric Brutality Records. Today, fans are invited to toke on the band's ripping new single, and title track which is streaming everywhere now!

Commenting on the new single, Bonginator mastermind Erik Thorstenn says:

"'The Intergalactic Gorebong Of Deathpot' is easily the most ignorant song on the album. The riffs go absolutely caveman mode, this shit could’ve been written by a toddler it’s so dumb heavy. We knew that the only person fitting enough for a song of this caliber was none other than Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg. When he said the line 'I am a motherfucking astronaut that smokes weed' I had to hold back tears in the studio. You know that with a title track like this, you’re in for a kick ass album."