Nervosa Hires W.E.B. Bassist Hel Pyre For Live Shows
Thrash metal outfit Nervosa has announced that, due to bassist Mia Wallace being unavailable at times, W.E.B. bass player Hel Pyre has joined the fold as a live bassist. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"Since Mia Winter Wallace is not available to tour and she can do just a few shows (read our last post about this to understand better).
We announce that Hel Pyre - Vocalist/Bassist will be the bass player who will play with us most of the upcoming shows.
"She is a Greek bassist, very well known and respected musician in Greece. Hel Pyre toured with King Diamond as backing vocal some years ago, she is the co-hostess at TV War (TV show by Metal Hammer Greece) and is also bassist/back vocalist of W.E.B. and singer of AfterBlood.
See below the next dates and which bass player will play with us."
The band also seemed to give a rough time for when their new vocalist would be revealed, as when a fan asked when they would make an announcement regarding the position, their Facebook account replied, "Next week."
The previously mentioned tour dates, which note which bass player will be on duty, are as follows:
05/04 - Linkoping - SE - HEL PYRE
06/04 - Inferno Metal Fest - NO - HEL PYRE
07/04 - Borlange - SE - HEL PYRE
08/04 - Sundsvall - SE - HEL PYRE
11/04 - Tampere - FI - HEL PYRE
12/04 - Helsinki - FI - HEL PYRE
20/05 - Huginns Awakening Fest VII - BE - HEL PYRE
21/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE
22/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE
23/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE
24/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE
25/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE
26/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE
27/05 - Manorfest - UK - HEL PYRE
02/06 - Italy (tba) - MIA
03/06 - Italy (tba) - MIA
04/06 - Italy (tba) - MIA
10/06 - Chronical Moshers - DE - MIA
15/06 - Copenhell - DK - HEL PYRE
30/06 - Resurrection - ES - HEL PYRE
13,14,15/07 - Gefle Metal Fest - SE (we don't know exactly the day we will play) - MIA
31/07 - Metal Days - SL - MIA
02,03,04,05,06/08 - Wacken (we don't know exactly the day we will play) - HEL PYRE/MIA
12/08 - Krawall'o Rock Open Air - DE - MIA
17,18/08 - Rock Castle - CZ - HEL PYRE
19/08 - tba - HEL PYRE
