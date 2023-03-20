Nervosa Hires W.E.B. Bassist Hel Pyre For Live Shows

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Thrash metal outfit Nervosa has announced that, due to bassist Mia Wallace being unavailable at times, W.E.B. bass player Hel Pyre has joined the fold as a live bassist. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Since Mia Winter Wallace is not available to tour and she can do just a few shows (read our last post about this to understand better).

We announce that Hel Pyre - Vocalist/Bassist will be the bass player who will play with us most of the upcoming shows.

"She is a Greek bassist, very well known and respected musician in Greece. Hel Pyre toured with King Diamond as backing vocal some years ago, she is the co-hostess at TV War (TV show by Metal Hammer Greece) and is also bassist/back vocalist of W.E.B. and singer of AfterBlood.

See below the next dates and which bass player will play with us."

The band also seemed to give a rough time for when their new vocalist would be revealed, as when a fan asked when they would make an announcement regarding the position, their Facebook account replied, "Next week."

The previously mentioned tour dates, which note which bass player will be on duty, are as follows:

05/04 - Linkoping - SE - HEL PYRE

06/04 - Inferno Metal Fest - NO - HEL PYRE

07/04 - Borlange - SE - HEL PYRE

08/04 - Sundsvall - SE - HEL PYRE

11/04 - Tampere - FI - HEL PYRE

12/04 - Helsinki - FI - HEL PYRE

20/05 - Huginns Awakening Fest VII - BE - HEL PYRE

21/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE

22/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE

23/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE

24/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE

25/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE

26/05 - UK (tba) - HEL PYRE

27/05 - Manorfest - UK - HEL PYRE

02/06 - Italy (tba) - MIA

03/06 - Italy (tba) - MIA

04/06 - Italy (tba) - MIA

10/06 - Chronical Moshers - DE - MIA

15/06 - Copenhell - DK - HEL PYRE

30/06 - Resurrection - ES - HEL PYRE

13,14,15/07 - Gefle Metal Fest - SE (we don't know exactly the day we will play) - MIA

31/07 - Metal Days - SL - MIA

02,03,04,05,06/08 - Wacken (we don't know exactly the day we will play) - HEL PYRE/MIA

12/08 - Krawall'o Rock Open Air - DE - MIA

17,18/08 - Rock Castle - CZ - HEL PYRE

19/08 - tba - HEL PYRE