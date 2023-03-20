SaintBreaker Premiere New Single & Music Video "Ancient Lands (4H80)"

Mesa, Arizona-based thrash/deathgrind band SaintBreaker premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Ancient Lands (4H80)” [album version], taken from their upcoming new record, due out on April 1st.

Check out "Ancient Lands (4H80)" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.