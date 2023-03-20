Slaughterhouse Effect Premiere New Lyric Video For "Genkidama"
Las Vegas, Nevada-based deathcore quartet Slaughterhouse Effect premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Genkidama”. The track is taken from their EP "Blood, Sweat, Hatred" which was officially released past year.
Check out "Genkidama" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
