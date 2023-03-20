Old Forest Premiere New Single "Master of Arachnids" From Upcoming New Album "Sutwyke"
Black metal band Old Forest premiere a new single titled “Master of Arachnids”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sutwyke", which will be released on March 31st through Soulseller Records.
Check out "Master of Arachnids" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
