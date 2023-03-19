Born With Open Eyes Premiere New Music Video For "Isolation"
Newark, Delaware-based technical deathcore/technical death metal outfit Born With Open Eyes premiere a new music video for “Isolation”. The track is taken from their latest album of the same name which was officially released last year.
Check out "Isolation" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Crown of Nails Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Broken Glass Sanctuary Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Born With Open Eyes Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.