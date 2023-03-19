Lunar Chamber Premiere New Single "Spirit Body And The Seeing Self" From Upcoming New Album "Shambhallic Vibrations"
Progressive brutal death metal Lunar Chamber premiere a new single titled “Spirit Body And The Seeing Self”, taken from their upcoming new album "Shambhallic Vibrations", which will be out in stores April 28 via 20 Buck Spin.
Check out "Spirit Body And The Seeing Self" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The record was mixed by Greg Chandler (Esoteric), mastered by Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts), with cover art by Moonroot.
