"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Lunar Chamber Premiere New Single "Spirit Body And The Seeing Self" From Upcoming New Album "Shambhallic Vibrations"

posted Mar 19, 2023 at 4:22 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Progressive brutal death metal Lunar Chamber premiere a new single titled “Spirit Body And The Seeing Self”, taken from their upcoming new album "Shambhallic Vibrations", which will be out in stores April 28 via 20 Buck Spin.

Check out "Spirit Body And The Seeing Self" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The record was mixed by Greg Chandler (Esoteric), mastered by Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts), with cover art by Moonroot.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Lunar Chamber Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 