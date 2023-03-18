The Ongoing Concept Premiere New Single & Music Video "Feel Again"

The Ongoing Concept‘s new advance track and music video “Feel Again” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is taken from the band’s impending new effort “Feel Again“, due out on March 31st via Solid State Records.

Tells singer/guitarist Dawson Scholz:

“‘Feel Again‘ was the first song we started writing and ended up taking the longest to finish. We were all rusty from not writing together in years, and this song really brought us all back and jump-started our creative flow.

There was a lot of growing up and healing that happened between the time the original guys left and when they returned, and this song really showcases that, lyrically. It really brought us all closer, and showed us all how much we have matured over the years and how much we missed creating art through our music.”