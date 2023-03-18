alt. Premiere New Single & Music Video “A.D.D”

Australian alternative hardcore metal outfit alt. have inked a record deal with SharpTone Records (Resist Records in Australia). A new music video for their new single “A.D.D” has premiered online today streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The track is off the band's upcoming new album “Abeyance” due out on June 16th.

Vocalist Dan Richards commented of it:

“We didn’t really know what Abeyance was going to sound like initially. The first two songs that we had for Abeyance were polar opposites from each other, they were Wraith and Better Off Leaving, the former being pretty much the first proper track and the latter being the last song on the album.

We started off trying to fill in the gaps between those at first, but a few songs after that we really found what we wanted the sound to be – and it all really started with A.D.D, that was the first song we wrote that we were like: ‘Yep, this is the sound of Abeyance!’.”

alt. will have numerous guest musicians on the new effort, including Northlane‘s Marcus Bridge, The Plot In You‘s Landon Tewers, Dream On, Dreamer‘s Zach Britt and more.

“Abeyance” tracklist:

01 – “Parasite”

02 – “Wraith”

03 – “The Great Depression”

04 – “A.D.D”

05 – “Back To Earth”

06 – “Apep” (feat. Jack Bergin of Void Of Vision)

07 – “Friendinthedark”

08 – “The Only Good Thing”

09 – “Abeyance”

10 – “Better Off Leaving”