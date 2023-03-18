Rise Of The Northstar Premiere New Single “Showdown”
French rap metal outfit Rise Of The Northstar premiere the title track to their third studio full-length “Showdown“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The upcoming album is scheduled for an April 07th release date by Atomic Fire Records.
