Hirax To Record New Album Next Month
Californian thrash metal veterans Hirax has announced that they will begin recording their new album next month. A short statement from the band reads as follows:
"Hirax To begin recording new album Friday April 28th, 2023 At Beach Avenue Studio! Currently in songwriting mode at home in Los Angeles California. Demos are being finalized and completed.
"More news very soon."
This will mark the band's first full length album since 2014's, "Immortal Legacy." It will also be the first record to feature the current lineuo of longtime vocalist Katon de Pena and new members Neil Metcalf (guitars,) Chris Aguirre (bass) and Danny Walker (drums.)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Hirax To Record New Album In April"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.