Hirax To Record New Album Next Month

Californian thrash metal veterans Hirax has announced that they will begin recording their new album next month. A short statement from the band reads as follows:

"Hirax To begin recording new album Friday April 28th, 2023 At Beach Avenue Studio! Currently in songwriting mode at home in Los Angeles California. Demos are being finalized and completed.

"More news very soon."

This will mark the band's first full length album since 2014's, "Immortal Legacy." It will also be the first record to feature the current lineuo of longtime vocalist Katon de Pena and new members Neil Metcalf (guitars,) Chris Aguirre (bass) and Danny Walker (drums.)