Mezzrow Posts New Music Video "King Of The Infinite Void" Online
Mezzrow are back after 30 years! The Swedish thrash metal force will release their second and new studio album "Summon Thy Demons" on April 21st on their new label Fireflash Records. Today the band reveals their third new single and a music video for "King Of The Infinite Void." You can check it out below.
"First song on the album and we are extremely satisfied with it straight through! This one points towards all the dictators and warmongers in the world of today, in a sort of metaphorical way," comments the band.
"Summon Thy Demons" is available as a Digipak CD, Gatefold Vinyl in clear/purple marbled (ltd. 500 copies) and red/blue marbled (ltd. 500 copies), and digitally.
