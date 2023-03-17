Enduring Revery Releases Lyric Video for "Pale Flowers"

Band Photo: Enduring Revery (?)

Hagerstown, Maryland-based one man experimental metal project Enduring Revery has released a new lyric video for the song “Pale Flowers.” The song is the second track released off the upcoming new album, “Carrier,” marking the first new album in nearly a decade. “Carrier” is slated for release April 7, 2023 and can be pre-ordered here.

Watch the lyric video for “Pale Flowers” below: