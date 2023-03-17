Enduring Revery Releases Lyric Video for "Pale Flowers"
Band Photo: Enduring Revery (?)
Hagerstown, Maryland-based one man experimental metal project Enduring Revery has released a new lyric video for the song “Pale Flowers.” The song is the second track released off the upcoming new album, “Carrier,” marking the first new album in nearly a decade. “Carrier” is slated for release April 7, 2023 and can be pre-ordered here.
Watch the lyric video for “Pale Flowers” below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Embryo Uploads "Pride" Music Video
- Next Article:
Mezzrow Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Enduring Revery Releases New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.