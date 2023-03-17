Embryo Uploads New Music Video "Pride"

Italy's melodic death metal powerhouse Embryo has unleashed its fifth album "A Vivid Shade on Misery," which features the pummeling drumming force of George Kollias (Nile) whom the band recruited for the full-length's recording.

"A Vivid Shade on Misery" follows the band's 2017's "A Step Beyond Divinity" (Art Gates Records), 2015's Self-Titled (logic(il)logic Records) that featured Fleshgod Apocalypse's drummer Francesco Paoli, 2010's "No God Slave" and their 2006 debut "Chaotic Age".

Embryo began writing their fifth offering in 2020 with George Kollias and entered the Domination Studio in July 2021 with producer Simone Mularoni, and engineer Simone Bertozzi.

In addition to the release of "A Vivid Shade on Misery", the band is unveiling their next music video for the track "Pride", a real kick-in-the-face assault for fans to enjoy. You can check it out below.