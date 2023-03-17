Avarice Releases New Music Video "Between The Trenches"
With a constant intensity from start to finish, the new Avarice digital single and official video "Between The Trenches," from their upcoming self-titled album, captures the ferocity and brutality of war in both sound and lyrics. The violent expression of the music gives voice to the horrors of the trenches and underlines the Danish young band’s roots in some of the classical themes of the thrash metal genre.
Produced by Chris Kreutzfeldt (Cabal, Ghost Iris, Møl), "Between The Trenches" is a powerful display of old-school death/thrash metal like you haven’t heard in a long time.
Check out the "Between The Trenches" digital single or the official video of the song below.
"Avarice" will be released on LP (180-gram black vinyl, limited to 300) and digital formats via UPRISING! Records on June 9th, 2023.
