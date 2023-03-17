Napalm Death Bassist Shane Embury Finishes Autobiography "Life?... And Napalm Death"

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Napalm Death bassist, Shane Embury, has been a major figure in grindcore for more than four decades, and his story is closely tied to the history of that scene.

His upcoming biography, "Life? … & Napalm Death," takes the reader on a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places and people who’ve been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of Napalm Death and the development of death metal and grindcore from their beginnings to the present.

The book is being published by Rocket 88, and is expected later this year. Find out further details by visiting shanenapalmdeathbook.com.