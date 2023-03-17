Headline News

Drowning Pool Reunites With Former Singer Ryan McCombs

As first reported by Metal Edge, Soil vocalist Ryan McCombs has rejoined Drowning Pool, with whom he appeared on two studio albums, "Full Circle" and "Drowning Pool," as well as a live album, "Loudest Common Denominator," before leaving in 2011. Fortunately for Soil fans, McCombs will continue to front them too. The quartet will play their reunion show tonight at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida, before headlining the Throwdown At The Campground festival tomorrow.

Said McCombs, "When I stepped away from music back in 2004, I only got back into the mix because it was with [Drowning Pool members] C.J., Stephen and Mike, and because it was also a way for me to be a small part of keeping their music with Dave [late Drowning Pool vocalist Dave Williams] alive. Just being back in the same room together after so many years, gearing up for these shows, was a quick reminder as to why I considered them to be my best friends in the business back in the day. As everyone living life can attest to, sometimes our days can get messy - but in the words of one Dave Williams, ‘Everything happens for reasons, I just don’t know…’ Some of the greatest moments in my career came about as a member of DP and I’m really thankful for the opportunity to perform with them once again."

Added drummer Mike Luce, "I’m very happy that Soil and Drowning Pool are in a spot now where we not only co-exist, but are close enough as friends to move forward together. We support and respect each other enough for us to make sure they can keep doing what they do, and for them to allow us to revisit a bunch of these cool tunes we played a decade-plus ago, with the singer who we viewed as the archetype after Dave passed. We can’t wait to get onstage together again and see where this leads."

"It’s exciting as hell having Ryan McCombs rocking out with us again," said guitarist C.J. Pierce. "It’s been 13 years since the last time we were in a rehearsal room together, and from the second we hit that first note it was like we never skipped a beat. I’ve never felt such a connection as musicians, true friends and family as I do with Mike, Stevie and Ryan. I can’t wait to share the stage together again."

"Never say never," said bassist Stevie Benton. "It’s hard to believe it’s been over 10 years since we shared a stage with Ryan. I think, deep down, we always knew this reunion would happen."

Additionally, McCombs’ band mates in Soil stated: "Ryan has extensive history with both Soil and Drowning Pool, so when the opportunity arose for him to move forward as the singer of both bands, we knew we could make it work together. Both bands aren’t kids anymore, and we’ve all grown as people, mended past hard feelings, and are approaching the 25-year marks. Ryan wants to work. He wants to tour and play as much as possible, and this allows him to do that. As Dave Williams said just days before his passing, ‘Anywhere there is electricity for DP and Soil to play together, let’s do it…’"