Last In Line Shares New Single "House Party At The End Of The World"

Last In Line - frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) - enter the final stretch of the release for their new album Jericho, out on March 31.

With the epic album closer "House Party At The End Of The World", Last In Line releases the third single from the album, following the previously released "Ghost Town" and "Do The Work". You can listen to it below.

"House Party At The End Of The World" takes the listener on a journey through the darker side of the human psyche, exploring themes of power, temptation, and the end of times.