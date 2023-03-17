Ring Of Gyges To Release New Album "Metamorphosis" In May; Shares New Music Video "Parasite"

Icelanders Ring of Gyges presents the first single and video, "Parasite," from their forthcoming album "Metamorphosis."

An amazingly vivid and beautifully thought-provoking piece of art, which will make fans of bands like Leprous, Port Noir and Haken thrilled.

Ring of Gyges about the video:

"We spent a very cold couple of days out in the breathtaking landscapes and adorable little villages of South-Western Iceland with our fantastic director Gaui and a fantastic cast of actors, creating the video for our latest single Parasite. Fun fact: one of the scenes is filmed inside the home of the local sheriff in Guðjóns hometown. We hope you enjoy it at least half as much as we enjoyed making it, although Gísli has insisted on a warmer location for the next shoot."

"Metamorphosis" will be released via ViciSolum Productions on May 19, 2023.

Tracklisting:

1. Dragonflies

2. Cabin Fever

3. Nautilus

4. Go

5. The Choice

6. Holy Water

7. Parasite

8. Fading

9. The Face Of God

10. Sea Legs

11. Find Me Here