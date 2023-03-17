Stellar Circuits To Release Second Album "Sight To Sound" In June; Posts "Witch House" Video Online
Hot on the heels of their recent signing to Nuclear Blast Records, progressive-metal powerhouse Stellar Circuits has revealed details of their sophomore album, "Sight To Sound," which will be released on 9th June. Recorded with Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, He Is Legend), the band's label debut features 11 unforgettable songs, soaked in aggression and replete with incredible technical skill for a truly mind altering listening experience.
Without further ado, Stellar Circuits has released the record's first single, a hypnotic and hostile track titled "Witch House."
Bassist Jesse Olsen describes the song as a blending of the "rhythmic foundation with a grittiness and rawness that’s always pulled me in, starting from the very beginning. It’s hypnotic and keeps you wanting more."
Tracklisting:
1. Catch Your Death
2. Witch House
3. Pleasure Cruise
4. Skull Beneath The Smile
5. Sight To Sound
6. Truthseeker
7. Alchemy
8. Nightlife
9. For The Birds
10. Learning To Sleep
11. Where Were You
