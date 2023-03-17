Nachtblut Uploads New Music Video "Kaltes Herz"

German dark metal pioneers Nachtblut are back to hit venues all over Germany, Austria and Switzerland on their "Vanitas" Tour, starting today in Stuttgart. To set stages for this infernal live experience, the band has just revealed a brand new official music video for their song "Kaltes Herz" (engl. Cold Heart). It represents the quintessence of Nachtblut by combining a dark and morbid mood with on point lyrics that don’t mince words.

"Kaltes Herz" is cut from the band’s sixth full-length album, "Vanitas," released in October 2020 via Napalm Records. Accompanied by a brand new official video, the song draws the listener into the band’s musical maelstrom in a classifying Nachtblut manner. Don’t miss your chance to join the cult and experience Nachtblut live on stage!