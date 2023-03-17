Nachtblut Uploads New Music Video "Kaltes Herz"
German dark metal pioneers Nachtblut are back to hit venues all over Germany, Austria and Switzerland on their "Vanitas" Tour, starting today in Stuttgart. To set stages for this infernal live experience, the band has just revealed a brand new official music video for their song "Kaltes Herz" (engl. Cold Heart). It represents the quintessence of Nachtblut by combining a dark and morbid mood with on point lyrics that don’t mince words.
"Kaltes Herz" is cut from the band’s sixth full-length album, "Vanitas," released in October 2020 via Napalm Records. Accompanied by a brand new official video, the song draws the listener into the band’s musical maelstrom in a classifying Nachtblut manner. Don’t miss your chance to join the cult and experience Nachtblut live on stage!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Saint Deamon Unveils "Load Your Cannons" Video
- Next Article:
Stellar Circuits To Release Second Album In June
0 Comments on "Nachtblut Uploads New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.