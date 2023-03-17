Saint Deamon Unveils New Music Video "Load Your Cannons"
Swedish/Norwegian melodic power metal band Saint Deamon is currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited, new studio album, entitled "League Of The Serpent." About three and a half years since their quasi-"comeback" album "Ghost" (released in 2019), the band's forthcoming offering will be available on April 21, 2023 via AFM Records.
Following previously-released, first album sneak peak "At Break Of Dawn", today, Saint Deamon are premiering a music video for their new single "Load Your Cannons"!
"Time to bring this beast of an album one step closer to release! What better way to do it than bringin' out the big guns and expose the full energy of the song for our next single release in a full blown -"It don't get closer to live than this Bullsize production Video", the band comments.
"We're extremely proud to present 'Load Your Cannons' to you all. Let us fill our hearts with the power of metal and the spirit of Captain Saint Deamon, and let us rock the night away! May your Friday be filled with headbanging, moshing, and the joy that can only come from Saint Deamon's 'Load Your Cannons.' RAWK!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Walk With Titans Reveals Debut Album Details
- Next Article:
Nachtblut Uploads New Music Video
1 Comment on "Saint Deamon Unveils 'Load Your Cannons' Video"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Слов нет !! Супер хит!!