Saint Deamon Unveils New Music Video "Load Your Cannons"

Swedish/Norwegian melodic power metal band Saint Deamon is currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited, new studio album, entitled "League Of The Serpent." About three and a half years since their quasi-"comeback" album "Ghost" (released in 2019), the band's forthcoming offering will be available on April 21, 2023 via AFM Records.

Following previously-released, first album sneak peak "At Break Of Dawn", today, Saint Deamon are premiering a music video for their new single "Load Your Cannons"!

"Time to bring this beast of an album one step closer to release! What better way to do it than bringin' out the big guns and expose the full energy of the song for our next single release in a full blown -"It don't get closer to live than this Bullsize production Video", the band comments.

"We're extremely proud to present 'Load Your Cannons' to you all. Let us fill our hearts with the power of metal and the spirit of Captain Saint Deamon, and let us rock the night away! May your Friday be filled with headbanging, moshing, and the joy that can only come from Saint Deamon's 'Load Your Cannons.' RAWK!"