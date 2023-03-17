Neolia To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In May

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of dynamic soundscapes and intricate musicianship as Israeli progressive metal band Neolia drops their anticipated debut self-titled album. Brace yourself for a genre-bending journey that will leave you begging for more. In advance of this release, they have a new music video out for the track "Carried Away," which gives an up-close look at the band playing live and continues the story of the fictional character Alex who the album is about. They share the story conveyed in the single:

"This is a bitter, sweet memory, a sharp twist to a childhood memory from age 7. Being barely woken up, after fainting out repeatedly and passing out from rat poison fumes that were sprayed throughout the house, Alex was experiencing hallucinations while being unconscious and imagining being at the same location where he found his mother dead while nature around him came to life in the form of a nightmare. But even within this horror show, while feeling scared, cold, and alone he managed to take control and put up a fight."

The music starts gently and gradually. A fragile moment yet intense drops with a drum groove on the ride symbols paired with a dark and busy bass line that is balanced by a tender choir section and guitars that contrast each other. Gradually the music intensifies and gets even darker reflecting an emotional spiral that reaches a certain climax after the second verse. After the last chorus, the song ends with vigorous unison of guitar and synth layers.

The self-titled album was mastered by Howie Weinberg (Metallica, Pantera, Nirvana) and is due out on May 5th, 2023.

Tracklisting:

1. The Shed

2. The Shed Outro

3. Your Prophecy

4. Dance Of Violence

5. Carried Away

6. Carried Away Outro

7. Karma

8. Karma Outro

9. Day In Day Out

10. Anchors

11. Rise And Fall

12. Blow The Leaves

13. A Better Version Of You

14. Refahim