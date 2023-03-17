Headline News

Glass Casket (BTBAM, Alluvial, ex-The Faceless, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Let Them Go" From Upcoming New EP

Glass Casket will release their new self-titled EP on June 09th via Silent Pendulum Records. Today the band - featuring Between The Buried And Me‘s guitarist Dustie Waring, drummer Blake Richardson, guitarist Wes Hauch (Alluvial, ex-The Faceless, etc.), vocalist Adam Cody and bassist/vocalist Sid Menon - premiere a first single from it named “Let Them Go”.





Explains Waring:

“Back in 2014, Wes Hauch came and stayed with me for about a month and we put together some material with Blake and demo’d out a few things. I guess it just wasn’t the right time, so we just sat on it for a while and stored riffs and parts away for when things lined up.

Fast forward to about a year ago… Blake started working on some stuff and emailed us ideas. Everything kind of took shape from there and I started demoing guitars just to see where we were at, how the songs made us feel. Everyone was pretty stoked on the material, so Blake tracked his drums at home, I went in and tracked with [producer] Jamie King, Adam came in and did his vocals with Jamie, and Wes tracked his solos at home. Very fast, very easy process for us at this point, and it came out better than expected. It was time.”

Adds Cody:

“The lyrics on this release are the completion of a circle for me. I’ve waited a long time to release another album with Glass Casket. Our first two albums were full of despair and heartache. The lyrics on this release are full of drive and determination. They focus on dealing with mental illness and overcoming obstacles one day at a time. It also deals with letting go of past tragedies. The ongoing fight we all deal with on a daily basis. No one is above it.”

“Glass Casket” tracklist:

01 – “Merrymaker”

02 – “Let Them Go”

03 – “Prison Of Empathy”

04 – “For The Living”