Brutal Assault Adds More Bands To Include Cro-Mags
Brutal Assault isn't just quite finished adding bands yet. Some of the bands in this announcement include Cro-Mags, Car Bomb, Downset and Knocked Loose.
The Czech Republic based metal festival is set to take place on August 9-12 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic. Tickets are going fast but can be purchased from their webpage
here!
