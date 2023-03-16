Brutal Assault Adds More Bands To Include Cro-Mags



Brutal Assault isn't just quite finished adding bands yet. Some of the bands in this announcement include Cro-Mags, Car Bomb, Downset and Knocked Loose.

The Czech Republic based metal festival is set to take place on August 9-12 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic. Tickets are going fast but can be purchased from their webpage

here!