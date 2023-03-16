Exit Existence Premiere New Lyric Video "The Binding Repulsion" From New EP "Noctis"
Riverside, California-based blackened symphonic deathcore outfit Exit Existence premiere a new lyric video for “The Binding Repulsion”, taken from their latest EP "Noctis".
Check out now "The Binding Repulsion" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
