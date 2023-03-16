Crown of Horns Premiere New Single "Cold God"
El Paso, TX beatdown/slam death band Crown of Horns premiere a new single titled “Cold God”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features a guest spot by Ben Mason of Bound in Fear/Pintglass.
