Vredensdal Premiere New Single "Svøpt i blod" From Upcoming New Album "Sonic Devotion to Darkness"
Green Bay, Wisconsin-based black metal outfit Vredensdal premiere a new single titled “Svøpt i blod”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sonic Devotion to Darkness", which will be out in stores March 31st, 2023 via Soulseller Records.
Check out now "Svøpt i blod" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
If you liked the song above, we've included another track named "Nightgrasp" which has premiered earlier this month via Spotify:
