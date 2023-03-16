Vredensdal Premiere New Single "Svøpt i blod" From Upcoming New Album "Sonic Devotion to Darkness"

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based black metal outfit Vredensdal premiere a new single titled “Svøpt i blod”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sonic Devotion to Darkness", which will be out in stores March 31st, 2023 via Soulseller Records.

Check out now "Svøpt i blod" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you liked the song above, we've included another track named "Nightgrasp" which has premiered earlier this month via Spotify: