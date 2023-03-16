Frozen Soul Premiere New Single & Music Video "Arsenal Of War" - Creeping Death Frontman Reese Alavi Guests
Dallas, TX-based death metal band Frozen Soul premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Arsenal Of War”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "Glacial Domination", which will be out via Century Media on May 19th. Trivium mainman Matt Heafy co-produced that outing alongside Daniel Schmuck.
The particular track finds Creeping Death frontman Reese Alavi guesting.
Explains Frozen Soul frontman Chad Green:
“This song is special to me as it’s about my late brother. We used to play Everquest and when I stopped, I gave him my character named ‘Swiftarroww.’ He played Swift for 20 years until he passed. The song reflects on his life, referencing the game and how he never let darkness change who he was. He shone bright and made everyone around him shine. Now that he’s gone, we carry his light to keep the darkness at bay.”
Frozen Soul 2023 touring plans:
w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Fuming Mouth & Phobophilic:
04/14 Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (no Terror/Fuming Mouth)
04/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre (no Fuming Mouth)
04/16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/18 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
04/19 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
04/21 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/22 Montreal, QC – MTelus (feat. Despised Icon)
04/23 Boston, MA – Paradise
04/25 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/26 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
04/27 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
04/28 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/29 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
04/30 Tampa, FL – The Ritz
05/02 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/03 Austin, TX – Mohawk
05/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
05/05 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
05/06 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
05/07 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
05/08 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/10 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
05/11 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
05/12 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
05/13 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
05/14 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
05/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/18 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
05/19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
05/20 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
05/22 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
05/23 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
05/25 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
05/26 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
