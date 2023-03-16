Frozen Soul Premiere New Single & Music Video "Arsenal Of War" - Creeping Death Frontman Reese Alavi Guests

Dallas, TX-based death metal band Frozen Soul premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Arsenal Of War”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "Glacial Domination", which will be out via Century Media on May 19th. Trivium mainman Matt Heafy co-produced that outing alongside Daniel Schmuck.

The particular track finds Creeping Death frontman Reese Alavi guesting.

Explains Frozen Soul frontman Chad Green:

“This song is special to me as it’s about my late brother. We used to play Everquest and when I stopped, I gave him my character named ‘Swiftarroww.’ He played Swift for 20 years until he passed. The song reflects on his life, referencing the game and how he never let darkness change who he was. He shone bright and made everyone around him shine. Now that he’s gone, we carry his light to keep the darkness at bay.”

Frozen Soul 2023 touring plans:

w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Fuming Mouth & Phobophilic:

04/14 Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (no Terror/Fuming Mouth)

04/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre (no Fuming Mouth)

04/16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/18 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

04/19 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/20 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

04/21 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/22 Montreal, QC – MTelus (feat. Despised Icon)

04/23 Boston, MA – Paradise

04/25 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/26 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

04/27 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

04/28 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/29 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

04/30 Tampa, FL – The Ritz

05/02 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/03 Austin, TX – Mohawk

05/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

05/05 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

05/06 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

05/07 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

05/08 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

05/10 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

05/11 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

05/12 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

05/13 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

05/14 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

05/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/18 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

05/19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

05/20 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

05/22 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

05/23 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

05/25 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

05/26 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre