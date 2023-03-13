Tygers Of Pan Tang Shares New Lyric Video "Fire On The Horizon"

Time for a new single from “Bloodlines”, the upcoming album from NWOBHM legends Tygers Of Pan Tang. And guitarist Francesco Marras looked to the band’s history when he wrote "Fire On The Horizon."

"I was inspired by an old Tygers song - 'Running Out Of Time' from the album 'Crazy Nights'," Francesco enthuses. "I wanted to write something fast and powerful to live up to the band tradition of having powerful guitar riffs and short, impactful solos. It sits perfectly alongside the other nine fantastic tracks on the album."

Listening to the song, you can easily understand Marras’ excitement. It’s a sharp riff with lightning solos, making up a fast and energetic track. It won’t have much trouble becoming one of the favourite Tygers’ live tunes and competing with the classics.

"Bloodlines" will be released on LP (black and red vinyl, with the latter being limited to 500), CD and digital formats via Mighty Music on May 5th, 2023.