Deadwood Premiere New Music Video For "God Eater"

Montreal, Canada-based death metal/deathcore outfit Deadwood premiere a new music video for “God Eater”, taken from their 2022 EP "InHuman".

Check out "God Eater" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Line-up:

Fred Elément - Guitar

Derek Heynekamp - Vocals

Sam Matte - Bass

LP Dumoulin - Drums