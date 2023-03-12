Deadwood Premiere New Music Video For "God Eater"
Montreal, Canada-based death metal/deathcore outfit Deadwood premiere a new music video for “God Eater”, taken from their 2022 EP "InHuman".
Check out "God Eater" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Fred Elément - Guitar
Derek Heynekamp - Vocals
Sam Matte - Bass
LP Dumoulin - Drums
