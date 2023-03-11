KEN mode Premiere New Standalone Single “Painless”

Canadian noise outfit Ken mode premiere their new standalone single “Painless“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains vocalist/guitarist Jesse Matthewson:

“Certified banger, written in the heart of the second lockdown for us, with lyrics conjured during a blizzard in the middle of the woods in 2021 during the coldest period of winter. Some people took times like these to reflect on simpler times in their lives, digging back into their youth… I tried to do this as well during the pandemic, hoping for some degree of comfort, but I found that it only made me more unhappy. I wanted to move on. I want to move on.”



KEN mode are currentlym on the below West Coast tour with Frail Body:

03/10 Vancouver, BC – Cobalt

03/11 Seattle, WA – Substation

03/12 Portland, OR – The High Water Mark

03/13 Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

03/14 Oakland, CA – Stork Club

03/15 Los Angeles, CA – Resident

03/16 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

03/17 Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

03/18 Mesa, AZ The Nile – Underground

03/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

03/20 Denver, CO – Hi-Dive