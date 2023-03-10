Headline News

Jim Durkin, Founding Member And Guitarist Of Dark Angel, Passes Away

According to the band's Facebook page, Jim Durkin (58), a founding member and current guitarist, passed away today. His wife Annie and some close friends were at his side at the time of his passing.

Durkin played on the band's first three albums and was touring intermittently with the band after their second reunion in 2013. "Darkest Descends," considered by many to be the band's seminal release, is still considered to be one of the most influential death/thrash crossover albums by many current musicians to this day.