Artillery Drummer Killed In Bus Accident In Denmark
“Sleep well, father. It has been a good 14 years with you.”
So said the son of 45-year-old Josua Henrik Lander Madsen, who is known from the Danish metal band Artillery. Josua died after being hit by a bus early on Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) on the dark country road Snubbekorsvej, between Copenhagen and Roskilde, Denmark. He was walking home after rehearsing with a new band.
Josua was the drummer for Artillery for the past 12 years, and is featured on the four most recent Artillery albums.
Josua Henrik Lander Madsen on drums for Artillery (June 2021)
