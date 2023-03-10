"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Artillery Drummer Killed In Bus Accident In Denmark

posted Mar 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

“Sleep well, father. It has been a good 14 years with you.”

So said the son of 45-year-old Josua Henrik Lander Madsen, who is known from the Danish metal band Artillery. Josua died after being hit by a bus early on Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) on the dark country road Snubbekorsvej, between Copenhagen and Roskilde, Denmark. He was walking home after rehearsing with a new band.

Josua was the drummer for Artillery for the past 12 years, and is featured on the four most recent Artillery albums.

Josua Lander Madsen artillery-DeNoiseAI-severe-noise
Josua Henrik Lander Madsen on drums for Artillery (June 2021)

