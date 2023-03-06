"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Smoulder Premiere New Single "The Talisman and the Blade" From Upcoming New Album "Violent Creed of Vengeance"

posted Mar 6, 2023 at 2:50 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Epic doom metal band Smoulder premiere a new single titled “The Talisman and the Blade”, taken from their upcoming new album "Violent Creed of Vengeance", which will be out April 21st, 2023 via Cruz Del Sur Music.

Check out "The Talisman and the Blade" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Tells frontwoman Sarah Ann:

“I used to loathe when bands used the word ‘mature.’ The same goes for when bands say ‘This is our best album,’ but…. this album is mature and better than the debut.”

"Violent Creed of Vengeance" track listing:

1. Violent Creed of Vengeance
2. The Talisman and the Blade
3. Midnight in the Mirror World
4. Path Of Witchery
5. Victims Of Fate
6. Spellforger
7. Dragonslayer’s Doom

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Smoulder Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 