Smoulder Premiere New Single "The Talisman and the Blade" From Upcoming New Album "Violent Creed of Vengeance"
Epic doom metal band Smoulder premiere a new single titled “The Talisman and the Blade”, taken from their upcoming new album "Violent Creed of Vengeance", which will be out April 21st, 2023 via Cruz Del Sur Music.
Check out "The Talisman and the Blade" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tells frontwoman Sarah Ann:
“I used to loathe when bands used the word ‘mature.’ The same goes for when bands say ‘This is our best album,’ but…. this album is mature and better than the debut.”
"Violent Creed of Vengeance" track listing:
1. Violent Creed of Vengeance
2. The Talisman and the Blade
3. Midnight in the Mirror World
4. Path Of Witchery
5. Victims Of Fate
6. Spellforger
7. Dragonslayer’s Doom
