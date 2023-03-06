Kostnatení Premiere New Single "Nevolnost je vše, cím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)" From Upcoming New Album "Úpal "

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based atmospheric black metal unit Kostnatení premiere a new single titled “Nevolnost je vše, cím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)”, taken from their upcoming new album "Úpal ". The record will be released by Willowtip Records on May 26th, 2023.

Check out "Nevolnost je vše, cím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



