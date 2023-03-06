Diablation Premiere New Single "Vox Diaboli" From Upcoming New Album "Par de Feu"

French black metal outfit Diablation premiere a new single by the name of “Vox Diaboli”, taken from their upcoming new album "Par de Feu", which will be out in stores on March 31st via Osmose Productions.

Check out "Vox Diaboli" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



