Diablation Premiere New Single "Vox Diaboli" From Upcoming New Album "Par de Feu"
French black metal outfit Diablation premiere a new single by the name of “Vox Diaboli”, taken from their upcoming new album "Par de Feu", which will be out in stores on March 31st via Osmose Productions.
Check out "Vox Diaboli" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cell Premiere New Single "Bleed All I've Known"
- Next Article:
Kostnatení Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Diablation Premiere New Single 'Vox Diaboli'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.