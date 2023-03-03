The Mid Six Premiere New Single "The Basilisk" - Zackk Fowler (Temple of Heresy, Ex-Spitpool) Guests

US/South Africa-based deathcore outfit The Mid Six premiere a new single titled “The Basilisk”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is featuring Preston Graff of Mourning Anguish/Sheer Cold and Zackk Fowler of Temple of Heresy and ex-Spitpool.



