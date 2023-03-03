The Mid Six Premiere New Single "The Basilisk" - Zackk Fowler (Temple of Heresy, Ex-Spitpool) Guests
US/South Africa-based deathcore outfit The Mid Six premiere a new single titled “The Basilisk”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is featuring Preston Graff of Mourning Anguish/Sheer Cold and Zackk Fowler of Temple of Heresy and ex-Spitpool.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Mid Six Premiere New Single 'The Basilisk'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.