Born Through Fire (As I Lay Dying, Wolves At The Gate) Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Reckoning”

Born Through Fire - led by As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis and Wolves At The Gate guitarist Joey Alarcon - have singed a new worldwide deal with Seek And Strike. Today they premiere their new single and music video “The Reckoning”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Born Through Fire’s debut studio full-length “Purify And Refine” will be released on April 07th, 2023.

Explains Lambesis:

“Before I started doing music full time again, I worked at a recovery center as a case manager and group therapy facilitator. It was incredibly formative and meaningful work to me.

I started writing lyrics for ‘The Reckoning’ in regards to a friend of mine struggling with addiction, but shortly into writing I realized how much I relate to the way unhealthy coping methods and destructive behaviors can take hold.

While the song isn’t directly about my life, there isn’t a single section of it that doesn’t also apply to me at one point in my life. I’m hoping other people can relate to wanting to be free from harmful patterns.

Moving forward often requires new environments, new interactions and addressing the root of what drives us subconsciously. This is also why I became part of the team that started the non-profit group, Reintegration, for people who need help coming out of whatever their version of rock bottom might be.

The video for ‘The Reckoning‘ fits the lyrical metaphor of struggling to breathe while performing. At times I’m literally holding my breath underwater, and there are plenty of moments where Joey is inhaling rain while trying to stay focused on crushing riffs.

We chose this song as our first single because it encompasses both the riffs and rhythmic sides of our songwriting, while still having just enough melody to convey the emotion of the lyrics.”

Says Alarcon:

“We self-produced and mixed ‘The Reckoning‘ from start to finish, spending months in the studio crafting our unique sound (heavy, aggressive) taking inspiration from classic metal bands, while also working to bring something new and unique to the table.

We believe that ‘The Reckoning’ is the best song to announce the upcoming album. It perfectly represents our sound, style and the emotional themes that we explore throughout the album.”

Adds Lambesis:

“Seek and Strike is the perfect partner for Born Through Fire because we’ve seen them do incredible work with both established and developing artists. While many fans might know me or Joey from our other work, BTF is just getting started.

It’s an exciting chapter for me musically because it represents writing music with my closest friend and delivering that to a label formed by someone I tremendously respect and consider a friend. The process is so far removed from music industry norms that can stifle passion to create, so I look toward the upcoming full-length with lots of excitement.

Our new album covers a lot of ground ranging from rhythmically brutal tracks that groove, catchy sing-alongs and thrash parts to the closest thing to a ballad I’ve done over 15 years.”