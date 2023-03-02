Report

Steel Panther Went On The Prowl In Tempe, Arizona And Found Their Glory Hole

Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)

We now live in a world where the littlest things seem to offend someone somewhere on a daily basis. You may love, hate, or love to hate Steel Panther, but you know what, they’ve just released their sixth studio album, “On The Prowl.” Judging by the size and enthusiasm from the crowd on their recent tour stop in Tempe, Arizona, there’s no need to ever return to their day jobs anytime soon.







We don’t celebrate Mardi Gras in Arizona, but there were enough costumes and rocker wigs at the Marquee Theater that could have filled any Spirit Halloween pop-up store. Kicking their set off with a familiar favorite, “Eyes of a Panther,” the crowd got their first live glimpse of the new permanent bassist, Spyder. It had to be an arduous task replacing the very much beloved, Lexxi Foxx, but from what I witnessed, he's fitting in just fine.







After a couple of songs in into their set, I had figured out what Spyder’s shtick is, he’s the “new guy in the band.” It was the expected and correct characterization for him and he executed it to a T. It was most evident when they played, “Ain’t Dead Yet,” off of the new album. It’s an acoustic ditty where Michael Starr plays an acoustic guitar and sings, Satchel rocks his six-string, Stix plays the keys and Spyder…well, a set of windchimes.





At the break of every stanza during the song, he would look over at Stix and ask “Now?” Stix would just look out of the corner of his eye and shake his head no every time. It wasn’t until the end of the song, and after all the other instruments had gone silent, Spyder got to play his part. Bravo Spyder!







If you’ve only listened to Steel Panther and have never watched them live, you’re doing it wrong. I don’t want to be that spoiler but I liken their live show to something that you would see on the Las Vegas Strip. Not only do you get a concert, but there are women (the crowd’s girlfriends) dancing onstage and plenty of raunchy comedy that would make even Andrew Dice Clay blush. In addition, there’s some “light” nudity (not Steel Panther, you can rest easy on this) voluntarily displayed by some body positive female attendees. I’ve seen Steel Panther four times and the one-liners are always laugh-out-loud hilarious. My favorite line this time was, “If you don’t like heavy metal, you might catch cancer.” Very inspirational indeed!







Steel Panther ended tonight’s set with “Gloryhole.” In a twisted way, it’s fitting (no pun intended). Everyone in this venue came to see some raunchiness and left satisfied with a grin on their face and a hop to their step. I quote the song’s lyrics for perspective only: “No one judges you at the glory hole.” We’re all here just to have some fun, no?