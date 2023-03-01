Emperor and Lamb Of God Added To Mexico Metal Fest Line-up For 2023
Band Photo: Emperor (?)
With already having a stacked line-up, Mexico Metal Fest decided it STILL wasn't enough. Virginia extreme metal legends, Lamb Of God and Norwegian black metal pioneers, Emperor, will join this years' festivities.
Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.
