Exclusive

Metalunderground.com Premieres new Enduring Revery Video for "Force the Hand"

Band Photo: Enduring Revery (?)

Metalunderground.com has obtained the exclusive premiere of Enduring Revery’s new music video for “Force the Hand,” the first track off the band’s upcoming new album, “Carrier.” “Carrier” marks the first new music from the Hagerstown, Maryland-based one man experimental metal project in nearly a decade. The album is slated for release on April 7, 2023 and can be pre-ordered here.

The band’s previous album, “Through the Keyhole,” was released in 2014 and can be streamed and purchased here.

Watch the video for “Force the Hand” below:

Additionally, we can reveal the track listing for “Carrier” as:

1. Force the Hand

2. Don’t You Think It’s Time

3. Contribution

4. Steep Ravine

5. Running from Guilt

6. An elegy called death

7. Victory vs Fear

8. Pale Flowers

9. Lucky13