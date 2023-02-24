Crown The Empire Premiere New Single & Music Video "DOGMA" From Upcoming New Album

Progressive metalcore band Crown The Empire premiere the below single and Vicente Cordero directed music video for the title track to their fifth studio album “DOGMA”, due out through Rise Records on April 28th.

Comments frontman Andy Leo:

“The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It’s more honest and direct.”

Adds bassist/vocalist Hayden Tree:

“We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we’ve done more recently. The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band’s more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound.”

“DOGMA” track listing:

01 – “DOGMA”

02 – “Black Sheep”

03 – “Modified”

04 – “Paranoid”

05 – “In Another Life” (feat. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox)

06 – “Superstar” (feat. Remington Leith of Palaye Royale)

07 – “Dancing With The Dead ”

08 – “Immortalize”

09 – “Someone Else”

10 – “Labyrinth”

The band will be out touring with Nothing More & Thousand Below this spring for the below booked dates:

03/31 Richmond, VA – The National

04/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

04/02 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

04/04 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

04/05 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

04/07 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

04/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/09 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/11 Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

04/12 Dubuque, AL – Five Flags Civic Center

04/13 Clive, IA – Horizons Event Center

04/15 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

04/16 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

04/17 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

04/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/21 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

04/22 Edmonton, AB – Midway

04/24 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

04/25 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory

04/27 Seattle, WA – Neptune

04/28 Portland, OR – The Roseland Theater

04/29 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory

05/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

05/03 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

05/05 San Diego, CA – Observatory Northpark