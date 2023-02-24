Crown The Empire Premiere New Single & Music Video "DOGMA" From Upcoming New Album
Progressive metalcore band Crown The Empire premiere the below single and Vicente Cordero directed music video for the title track to their fifth studio album “DOGMA”, due out through Rise Records on April 28th.
Comments frontman Andy Leo:
“The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It’s more honest and direct.”
Adds bassist/vocalist Hayden Tree:
“We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we’ve done more recently. The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band’s more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound.”
“DOGMA” track listing:
01 – “DOGMA”
02 – “Black Sheep”
03 – “Modified”
04 – “Paranoid”
05 – “In Another Life” (feat. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox)
06 – “Superstar” (feat. Remington Leith of Palaye Royale)
07 – “Dancing With The Dead ”
08 – “Immortalize”
09 – “Someone Else”
10 – “Labyrinth”
The band will be out touring with Nothing More & Thousand Below this spring for the below booked dates:
03/31 Richmond, VA – The National
04/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
04/02 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
04/04 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
04/05 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
04/07 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
04/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/09 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/11 Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre
04/12 Dubuque, AL – Five Flags Civic Center
04/13 Clive, IA – Horizons Event Center
04/15 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
04/16 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
04/17 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
04/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/21 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater
04/22 Edmonton, AB – Midway
04/24 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
04/25 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory
04/27 Seattle, WA – Neptune
04/28 Portland, OR – The Roseland Theater
04/29 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory
05/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
05/03 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
05/05 San Diego, CA – Observatory Northpark
