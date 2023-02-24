Judiciary Premiere New Single “Knife In The Dirt”
Texas-based metalcore band Judiciary premiere their new single “Knife In The Dirt“, off the band’s sophomore album “Flesh + Blood“, due out on March 10th via Closed Casket Activities.
Check out now "Knife In The Dirt" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
