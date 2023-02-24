Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Ireland's Imperial Demonic

New black metal bands tend to diverge on an immediate point and approach. Will you be clean and polished, or lo fi and dirty? Hailing from Belfast, Ireland, there’s no question that Imperial Demonic chose the path of lush, crisp black metal in the vein of Dimmu Borgir and Cradle Of Filth. What first emerged as a solo project, driven by Cameron Åhslund-Glass’, grew to become a more traditional five-member band. The band’s ambitious five-song debut, “Beneath The Crimson Eclipse,” is set for release on April 7, 2023, via Black Lion Records.

Fans who are well versed with the genre won’t hear anything they haven’t heard. But Imperial Demonic proves its worth because of it’s overflowing passion and conviction. Counter to the intentions of most black metal bands—the projected ones, anyway—Imperial Demonic seems to be geared toward commercial recognition. Whether it’s the lush production or the well enunciated vocals, there’s an ever-present sense that the unit is well aware of audience perception and that it wants it to grow. For now, the quintet is underground, but given enough attention and opportunity, there’s a legitimate possibility for the band to become the next big thing in black metal. The band’s resilience will be tested in time.