Chasm Of Discord (Six Feet Under, Rings of Saturn, Etc.) Premiere New Lyric Video For "Cremation"

Salem, Oregon-based death metal outfit Chasm Of Discord (Six Feet Under, Rings of Saturn, etc.) premiere a new lyric video for “Cremation”, taken from their latest album "Admonishing the Dawn of Reverence", out in stores now.

Check out now "Cremation" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Chasm Of Discord are:

Guitars: Matt Miller

Vocals: Tony Reviere

Drums: Marco Pitruzzella (Six Feet Under, Rings of Saturn, etc.)