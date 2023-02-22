Chasm Of Discord (Six Feet Under, Rings of Saturn, Etc.) Premiere New Lyric Video For "Cremation"
Salem, Oregon-based death metal outfit Chasm Of Discord (Six Feet Under, Rings of Saturn, etc.) premiere a new lyric video for “Cremation”, taken from their latest album "Admonishing the Dawn of Reverence", out in stores now.
Check out now "Cremation" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Chasm Of Discord are:
Guitars: Matt Miller
Vocals: Tony Reviere
Drums: Marco Pitruzzella (Six Feet Under, Rings of Saturn, etc.)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Chasm Of Discord Premiere New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.