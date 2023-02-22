"some music was meant to stay underground..."

GEL Premiere New Single & Music Video "Honed Blade"

posted Feb 22, 2023

New Jersey-based hardcore band GEL premiere a new single and music video named “Honed Blade”. The track is off their forthcoming debut full-length “Only Constant“, due out on March 31st via Convulse Records.

You can catch GEL live on the below booked dates:

w/ Cold Brats:

03/01 Bern, SWI – ISC Club
03/02 Darmstadt, GER – Oetinger Villa
03/03 Lichtenstein, GER – JZ Riot
03/04 Warsaw, POL – Chmury
03/05 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
03/06 Hannover, GER – UJZ Korn
03/07 Nijmegen, NET – Merleyn
03/08 Paris, FRA – L’Esspace
03/09 London, UK – New Cross Inn
03/10 Leeds, UK – Boom
03/11 Birmingham, UK – Centrala
03/12 Antwerp, BEL – Bouckenborgh

w/ Gorilla Biscuits:

04/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club
04/30 Providence, RI – The Met

GEL:

06/03-04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest

