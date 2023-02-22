GEL Premiere New Single & Music Video "Honed Blade"

New Jersey-based hardcore band GEL premiere a new single and music video named “Honed Blade”. The track is off their forthcoming debut full-length “Only Constant“, due out on March 31st via Convulse Records.

You can catch GEL live on the below booked dates:

w/ Cold Brats:

03/01 Bern, SWI – ISC Club

03/02 Darmstadt, GER – Oetinger Villa

03/03 Lichtenstein, GER – JZ Riot

03/04 Warsaw, POL – Chmury

03/05 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

03/06 Hannover, GER – UJZ Korn

03/07 Nijmegen, NET – Merleyn

03/08 Paris, FRA – L’Esspace

03/09 London, UK – New Cross Inn

03/10 Leeds, UK – Boom

03/11 Birmingham, UK – Centrala

03/12 Antwerp, BEL – Bouckenborgh

w/ Gorilla Biscuits:

04/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club

04/30 Providence, RI – The Met

GEL:

06/03-04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest