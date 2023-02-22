Kill The Imposter Premiere New Single & Music Video “As Above”

Floridia-based deathcore outfit Kill The Imposter premiere their new music video for “As Above“, taken from the band’s new studio album “The Pain Never Dies“, out now via Suburban Noize Records.

Comments frontman Johnny Nobody:

“The song ‘As Above‘ is that song that makes you acknowledge that rage you have inside. The lyrics pay homage to one of our favorite singer-songwriters Amigo The Devil. The first line of the song is I’m not your amigo and I am the devil.”

You can catch the band live with Resist0r and The Coursing on the below booked dates:

w/ Resist0r and The Coursing:

03/26 Columbia, SC – Art Bar

03/28 Orlando, FL – Metal Worx Live

03/29 Panama City, FL – Salt Oak Brewing

03/30 Mobile, AL – Alabama Music Box

03/31 Atlanta, GA – Sabbath Brewing

04/01 Charlotte, NC – Milestone