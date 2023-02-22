Kill The Imposter Premiere New Single & Music Video “As Above”
Floridia-based deathcore outfit Kill The Imposter premiere their new music video for “As Above“, taken from the band’s new studio album “The Pain Never Dies“, out now via Suburban Noize Records.
Comments frontman Johnny Nobody:
“The song ‘As Above‘ is that song that makes you acknowledge that rage you have inside. The lyrics pay homage to one of our favorite singer-songwriters Amigo The Devil. The first line of the song is I’m not your amigo and I am the devil.”
You can catch the band live with Resist0r and The Coursing on the below booked dates:
w/ Resist0r and The Coursing:
03/26 Columbia, SC – Art Bar
03/28 Orlando, FL – Metal Worx Live
03/29 Panama City, FL – Salt Oak Brewing
03/30 Mobile, AL – Alabama Music Box
03/31 Atlanta, GA – Sabbath Brewing
04/01 Charlotte, NC – Milestone
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
GEL Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Kill The Imposter Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.