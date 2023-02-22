Bleed The Sky Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Parasite" - Chimaira’s Mark Hunter Guests

Band Photo: Chimaira (?)

Bleed The Sky have tapped frontman Monte Barnard (Emberthrone, ex-Alterbeast, etc.) as their new singer. Today the group premiere their new single and music video named “The Parasite“, which marks Barnard's debut ansd also features Chimaira frontman Mark Hunter on guests vocals.

Check out now "The Parasite" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Tells Barnard:

“I’m beyond excited to join forces with the legendary institution that is Bleed The Sky. Their music impacted me as part of a movement that was integral to my musical coming of age and frankly, I’m still pinching myself. The opportunity to create and add to their legacy is one I don’t take lightly.”

Adds Hunter:

“I am thrilled to lend my voice to the powerful sound of Bleed The Sky‘s ‘The Parasite‘. It’s an honor to collaborate with such talented musicians and be a part of creating something truly unforgettable.”

Explain Bleed The Sky:

“‘The Parasite‘ is about humanity’s growing addiction to distraction from the ever encroaching horrors that occupy just outside the periphery of our day to day existence. We constantly seek to ween and cope ourselves from the harsh truths we should be addressing head on. By remaining ignorant and distracted, we only tighten the seal on our inevitable doom.”