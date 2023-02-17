Last Legion Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Metall, Blod & Aska"

Swedish blackened death'n thrash metal quartet Last Legion premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Metall, Blod & Aska", which was released today via Grind to Death Records.

Check out now "Metall, Blod & Aska" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.





Comment the band:

“After four demo/EP releases, we finally present the debut full-length album, Metall, Blod & Aska, which translates to ‘metal, blood and ashes.’ It is a death/thrash album with some blackened elements. Lyrics mainly focus on war and death with a touch of anti-religion. It contains a mix of fierce and fast riffs combined with heavy, slower parts.”