Last Legion Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Metall, Blod & Aska"
Swedish blackened death'n thrash metal quartet Last Legion premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Metall, Blod & Aska", which was released today via Grind to Death Records.
Check out now "Metall, Blod & Aska" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
Comment the band:
“After four demo/EP releases, we finally present the debut full-length album, Metall, Blod & Aska, which translates to ‘metal, blood and ashes.’ It is a death/thrash album with some blackened elements. Lyrics mainly focus on war and death with a touch of anti-religion. It contains a mix of fierce and fast riffs combined with heavy, slower parts.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Karybdis Sign w/ U.S. Agency EMG
- Next Article:
Matriarchs Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Last Legion Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.